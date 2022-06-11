2003 NBA Finals- Spurs vs. Nets Game 4

As we continue to revisit the Spurs championship runs, there are multiple days with more than one game.

It was on this day in 2003 when the San Antonio Spurs played Game 4 of the 2003 NBA Finals against the New Jersey Nets. The Spurs would come up a bucket shy of the win, but their best was yet to come.

Watch the game in its entirety by linking HERE.

There are also some highlights:

We’ll continue reliving the Spurs championships until all five trophies have been hoisted, so enjoy.

