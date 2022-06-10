On this day the Spurs played the best first half in NBA Finals history

As we continue to revisit the Spurs championship runs, there are multiple days with more than one game.

It was on this day in 2007 when the San Antonio Spurs took Game 2 of the 2007 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Watch the game in its entirety.

It was also this same date seven years later when the Spurs would move over to Miami for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Heat.

The first half of this game was the best shooting half in NBA Finals history as the Spurs scored a scorching 71 points.

Two great wins against the league’s biggest superstar LeBron James.

We’ll continue reliving the Spurs championships until all five trophies have been hoisted, so enjoy.

