Tony Parker’s “Heroes and Villains” premieres this month at San Antonio Museum of Art

Tony Parker’s collection of pop-culture memorabilia bill be on display from June 10th through September 4th at the San Antonio Museum of Art sponsored by Thomas J. Henry and The PM Group.

“Heroes and Villains” features over 30 larger-than-life-size statues of film and comic-book characters. Fans of Marvel and DC franchises and Harry Potter will be able stand beside some of their favorite characters.

“We appreciate the legendary Tony Parker making his collection available to San Antonio,” says Emily Ballew Neff, PhD, the Kelso Director of the San Antonio Museum of Art, in a release. “This exhibition will be a blast for anyone who has wondered what it would be like to stand face to face with a superhero or supervillain.”

To learn more and get your tickets for Parker’s exhibition, please visit samuseum.org.

