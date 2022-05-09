Happy birthday to Chip Engelland

Today Chip Engelland is sixty-one-years-old.

The California-born baller spent four years at Duke before going un-drafted in 1983. He did play professionally between 1984 and 1991 in the Philippines (where he earned a Philippine Basketball Association championship), the Continental Basketball League (United States), and with the Calgary 88’s of the World Basketball League.

He then served as an assistant coach to both the Pistons and Nuggets before joining Pop and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs assistant coach has been with the franchise since 2005 and has celebrated two Championships while on the sideline.

Happy birthday, Chip.

