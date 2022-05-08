Happy Mother’s Day from the Spurs

I don’t know about you, but I missed the cutoff date for having Spurs legends and broadcast personalities Matt Bonner and Sean Elliott send my mom a special Mother’s Day announcement.

You can see the link HERE.

In addition, there was a tweet about getting your mother a gift from the Spurs.

GIVEAWAY TIME!!!!



Mother’s Day is around the corner, and we want to celebrate all the mothers of our Spurs Family! Tell us why your mom is the G.O.A.T using the link below for a chance to win your mom the ultimate Spurs Mother’s Day Gift.

: https://t.co/nYsC8tQh7L pic.twitter.com/hX1dTEaAv8 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 19, 2022

If you participated in either, please share your experience.

And of course, Happy Mother’s Day to all of you out there doing the heavy lifting on preparing the young ones for the vast world. Flowers and a card is barely the tip of the iceberg.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article or to just talk about the games going on during any given night. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.