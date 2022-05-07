San Antonio Spurs will play in Austin and Mexico next season

Sean Elliott has complained that the elevation in Mexico City causes players a different level of fatigue when playing, but fans in Mexico will once again get the opportunity to see the San Antonio Spurs live.

BREAKING - Bexar County Commissioners vote 3-2 to allow more @spurs games away from the AT&T Center - BUT only for one season instead of the 2 seasons the Spurs wanted.



Spurs want to play 2 games at Moody Center in Austin, 1 at Alamodome, and 1 in Mexico City@ksatnews — Garrett Brnger (@BrngerReports) May 3, 2022

The Spurs will also head up I-35 to play in the Moody Center, home to their G-League affiliate.

The Spurs had requested this format for two seasons, but the vote only granted the upcoming season.

