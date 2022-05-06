Spurs fans weigh in on the Western Conference Semifinals

Well, it should come as no surprise that the eight remaining teams in the NBA Playoffs are the top four seeds in each conference. That said, the competition is going to get tighter in the next round and since our beloved Spurs are not in this season’s title run, we can at least have some fun choosing sides.

In my opinion, the Phoenix Suns and against the Dallas Mavericks may be the most exciting match-up of this round. Luka Doncic going head-to-head with Devin Booker is pure entertainment.

As this is being written, Game 1 is in the books and the Suns are up, but one game does not the series make. We’ll have to keep checking back throughout.

Any takeaways from the games so far? What is your prediction to the outcome and who will face the winner of the Warriors/Grizzlies series?

And here’s something we haven’t been discussing — is who you are rooting for different from who you think will win?

Poll Who is going to the Western Conference Semifinals? Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks vote view results 100% Phoenix Suns (37 votes)

0% Dallas Mavericks (0 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

