Spurs fans weigh in on the Western Conference Semifinals

Well, it should come as no surprise that the eight remaining teams in the NBA Playoffs are the top four seeds in each conference. That said, the competition is going to get tighter in the next round and since our beloved Spurs are not in this season’s title run, we can at least have some fun choosing sides.

After a injury-riddled start, the Golden State Warriors resemble the team that made five straight NBA Finals appearances. That said, injuries continue to threaten them. And of those five titles runs, they only won one without Kevin Durant, and that was to an injury-plagued Cleveland Cavaliers team.

The coin flip is the Memphis Grizzlies, who seemed not to miss a beat when their best player Ja Morant was out for periods throughout the season. This one might come down to a battle of young versus old, and although the warriors have some gas left in the tank, it may only be enough to fuel the torch they pass.

Pounders, who do you think is advancing to the Western Conference Finals?

Poll Who will advance to the Western Conference Finals? Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies vote view results 56% Golden State Warriors (14 votes)

44% Memphis Grizzlies (11 votes) 25 votes total Vote Now

