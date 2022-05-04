Jay Wright mentioned as a potential name to replace head coach Gregg Popovich

Gregg Popovich has been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs since 1996, winning more games than any other playcaller in league history and five NBA championships. His greatness is unquestionable, and there is no doubt he will join a star-studded cast of legends in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame when he calls it quits.

No one is looking forward to the day Pop leaves the X’s and O’s behind for the well-deserved delight of retirement, but the question as to whether or not he returns to the sidelines always rears its head during the offseason. The 73-year-old became the all-time oldest coach in the NBA a couple of years ago, and the front office has let him decide his future each Summer.

Although there is still no word on if he will come back for the final season of his three-year extension, Jabari Young of CNBC says an NBA executive told him Jay Wright is someone to monitor as a possible replacement.

First convo I’ve had with an #NBA exec about post- Popovich #Spurs ..



The name mentioned to keep an eye on: Jay Wright.



Reasons: Has a relationship with Pop, would enter into a culture that would has his back & have time to build.



Again, just a prediction. But it fits. — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) May 4, 2022

That is a surprising yet intriguing name considering Wright announced his retirement as the head coach of Villanova two weeks ago after spending 21 seasons with the program. Still, Wright makes sense for the Silver and Black. He was an assistant under Popovich during their gold medal run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and he runs a familiar motion-heavy offense.

Of course, this is all speculative. And fans all across the 2-1-0 can sleep sound at night knowing Gregg Popovich is still at the helm for now. Plus, the way he glowed about this young team reinvigorating him throughout this up-and-down season sure sounds like the words of a man content to stay put for another few trips around the sun.