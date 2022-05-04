Report: The Spurs have conducted a pre-draft workout with Michael Devoe

The San Antonio Spurs conducted a pre-draft workout with Georgia Tech shooting guard Michael Devoe on Saturday, per a report from Ken Sugiura of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Sugiura also reported Devoe worked out for the Atlanta Hawks at their training facility on Monday morning.

Devoe averaged 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game as the go-to scorer for the Yellow Jackets before declaring for the NBA Draft. He is one of 283 early entry candidates for the Class of 2022.

The 22-year-old senior shot a dependable 36.5% from beyond the arc on 6.2 attempts per game and concluded his collegiate career with the sixth-most three-pointers in school history.

Despite a disheartening 12-20 record from Georgia Tech this season, the six-five swingman earned All-ACC Third Team Honors and put himself on the map as a potential second-round target.

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29 at 7 PM CST at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN and ABC will televise the first round, and the second round will air exclusively on ESPN.