Report: The Spurs have conducted pre-draft workouts with Darius Days and Keon Ellis

The San Antonio Spurs conducted a pre-draft workout with Darius Days and Keon Ellis over the weekend.

Days ended his collegiate career at LSU with the tenth-most rebounds and fifth-most three-pointers in program history. He also helped guide the Tigers to an NCAA Tournament appearance as a Senior.

The six-seven forward averaged 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game on .434/.350/.700 shootings splits while starting and playing in 33 contests for head coaches Will Wade and Kevin Nickelberry.

Ellis averaged 12.1 points and converted 36.6% of his shots from beyond the arc on 5.5 three-point attempts per game for an Alabama squad that ranked 13th in the nation in scoring last season.

At 22-years-old, both prospects are on the older end of the spectrum for the 2022 Draft Class. But it wouldn’t be shocking if an organization chose them in the second round and they stuck on an NBA roster.

Both seniors are early entrant candidates for the 2022 NBA Draft. Collegiate players have until June 1st to withdraw their name from consideration to retain any remaining NCAA eligibility.

That deadline gives NBA hopefuls an opportunity to go through the Draft Combine (May 16th-22nd) and watch the Draft Lottery (May 17th) unfold before making a final decision on their basketball future.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on July 23rd at 7 PM CST at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN and ABC will televise the first round, and the second round will air exclusively on ESPN.