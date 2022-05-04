Remembering Tim Duncan’s back-to-back MVP

Today marks the 19th anniversary of Timothy Theodore Duncan earning his second NBA MVP trophy.

2003, ah, it was such a simpler time. The Spurs were letting the world know 1999 wasn’t a fluke. A young, impressive fundamental basketball player was also showcasing his talent by taking back-to-back MVP honors, the first time in over a decade since Michael Jordan’s heyday.

The icing on the cake was the Spurs winning the 2003 NBA Finals and sending David Robinson into retirement in championship fashion.

Duncan played all 19 of his NBA seasons in San Antonio winning five Championships before retiring. He spent one season on the sideline as an assistant coach and is still in the gym sharing his love of the game with the next generation of Spurs players.

