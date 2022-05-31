The 2022 NBA Finals are set

Here we are. The NBA has been whittled down to two teams. The Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors are making their sixth title run in eight years. They still have their Big 3- Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. They are still headed by Steve Kerr. Just a few years older. Remind you of any other dynasty that you may root for? They do have a mild Spursy vibe in a 2007 sort of way.

Representing the East though are actual Spurs ties- head coach Ime Udoka is a former Pop assistant as is Will Hardy. And just before the trade deadline, Boston picked up Derrick White (who had my vote as a Spurs lifer).

Who do you think will win this one? Warriors looking to nab their fourth title in less than a decade, Boston looking to surpass the Los Angeles Lakers for most all-time rings in the NBA. A champion in June would give the Celtics eighteen total.

Now, despite who you think will win, who are you rooting for?

