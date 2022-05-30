Remembering the Memorial Day Miracle

The Memorial Day Miracle

Hardly a Spurs telecast airs that misses the opportunity to mention Sean Elliott’s most memorable NBA shot. But what better day to replay it that the actual anniversary of the day.

On May 31, 1999, Sean Elliott hit the unbalanced three-ball on an inbound pass from Mario Elie, giving the Spurs the lead and claiming the glory of its outcome.

That 1999 Spurs squad (and most fans from that era) consider this shot the turning point where the Spurs run for the championship took shape and the Silver & Black looked like true contenders. The Spurs won the next two in Portland for a four-game sweep, then knocked out the Knicks in five games to win their first NBA Title.

As today is Memorial Day, it is appropriate to remember our service women and men who have given the greatest sacrifice to this country.

The San Antonio Spurs partner each season with USAA to host military appreciation and various other events supporting military personnel and their families.

For those who serve and have served, thank you for your service.

