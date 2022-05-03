Spurs fans weigh in on the Eastern Conference Semifinals

Well, it should come as no surprise that the eight remaining teams in the NBA Playoffs are the top four seeds in each conference. That said, the competition is going to get tighter in the next round and since our beloved Spurs are not in this season’s title run, we can at least have some fun choosing sides.

Yesterday we discussed the Pounders perspective on the Bucks/Celtics series.

Today, we turn to the top seeded Miami Heat as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami is looking to get back into the Finals after surprising everyone in the Orlando bubble two seasons ago. Can they make their second title run in three years?

Hoping to squelch their dreams, the Philadelphia 76ers, headed by Joel Embiid, whose presence on any team would scream contender. You’ve got a likable Danny Green (are we still holding onto our affection for Verde, or has enough time now passed?). On the other hand, the team made mid-season trades to acquire James Harden, and no matter what colors that man wears, I just have not yet learned how not to root against The Beard.

Tough call, Spurs fans. Who you got?

