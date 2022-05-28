Stephen Curry’s legacy is on the line

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter the NBA has ever known. Odds are once his career as a player is over, he will be the most sought after shooting coach on his road to follow in Steve Kerr’s footsteps as a great coach. Even then, Curry could play with the Harlem Globetrotters well into his mid-70s.

But...

Curry has some postseason obstacles to overcome to remain in the “greatest of all time” conversations sure to be had for decades to come.

For one, Stephen Curry has never been a Finals MVP. In 2015, that honor went to Andre Iguodala. Yes, you read that right. In 2017 and 2018, the MVP trophy went to Kevin Durant. Stephen Curry may be the best shooter in NBA history, but he was arguably not even the best player on the team.

He also needs to win a title without Kevin Durant. I know, Kevin Durant was not a member of the Golden State Warriors in 2015 when they won their first championship in 40 years. But their opponents, the Cleveland Cavaliers, were without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love — the second and third best players behind LeBron James. That same Cavaliers team, fully healthy in 2016, beat the Warriors, leading Golden State to target Kevin Durant. Without Durant, the odds of Golden State making the NBA Finals in 2017, 2018, and 2019 are much less likely.

So while Curry and the Warriors making the Finals this year may not surprise many fans, the outcome of this years title run may be surprising.

And without the Warriors hoisting the Larry O’Brien and Stephen Curry earning the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award, the legacy of Stephen Curry may take a hit. Not immediately, but over time.

