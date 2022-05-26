Reviewing the Spurs’ options after the 2022 NBA Draft Combine

The 2022 NBA Draft Combine has come to a close, the 2022 NBA Draft is less than a month away, and the San Antonio Spurs have many decisions to consider before making their sixth lottery selection in franchise history. PATFO met with several fascinating first and second-round targets during their time in Chicago last week, but are any of them the right fit?

Although trading up in this class could net the Silver and Black a prospect like Keegan Murray or Jaden Ivey, holding onto their abundance of assets gives them four swings at finding a foundational cornerstone. Head coach Gregg Popovich and crew have been better at developing raw talent than any team over the last two decades, so this is a win-win scenario.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me on this episode of Alamo City Limits to debate San Antonio’s options and break down how John Butler, Gabriele Procida, MarJon Beauchamp, and Patrick Baldwin Jr. mesh with this roster. Enjoy the podcast? Then follow us on social media, leave us a five-star review, and subscribe for weekly updates.