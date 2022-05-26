Remembering Vince Carter’s Rookie of the Year award

I have a Spurs calendar that offers facts and trivia for each day of the year, so you might see some random summer topics coming your way. Remember the Open Thread is for discussion, so you can comment on the topic, or start your own discussion.

That said, today marks the 23rd anniversary of Vince Carter receiving the Rookie of the Year honors.

Carter brings good memories as he played twenty-two seasons in the NBA.

The eight-time NBA All-Star was also recognized as the 2016 NBA Teammate of the Year and the 2020 NBA Sportsmanship Award.

His long and storied career started off with a bang in his rookie season followed the next year by his winning the slam dunk competition.

He nearly ruined the Spurs 2014 title run by hitting a buzzer-beater for the Dallas Mavericks, but fortunately the Silver & Black prevailed.

Personally, I loved watching him and Manu in their final season racking up stats as the eldest players to share the floor and score x-amount of points and so on. Really brought home how rare longevity of Carter’s nature is. He became the oldest player in NBA history to score 20+ points at 41 years and 337 days old, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record by just 6 days.

The game loves you Vince, the fans miss you.

