Remember LeBron James becoming the highest scorer in NBA Playoff history

Best discussion argument in all of NBA basketball: who was better — Michael Jordan or LeBron James?

There is no wrong answer and almost anyone with an inkling of basketball interest can argue passionately for his or her favorite.

There are some pieces of the discussion that just come down to numbers. Michael Jordan (as of this season) has more NBA championship rings than LeBron James. But for that matter, so does Dennis Rodman. And Robert Horry trumps them both.

LeBron has been to more Finals than Michael. So what? That means he has a worse winning percentage?

All joking aside, they are both great players worthy of their fandom and arguments in their defense. They led their teams to deep playoff runs, took over, and met the moment with poise, skill, and heart.

But five years ago today, LeBron surpassed Michael Jordon in one category — points scores during the NBA Playoffs. And keep in mind, this is accumulative, not an average per game.

This happened during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals when the Warriors played the Boston Celtics. Coincidentally, the Celtics are playing in Game of 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals this evening.

In the five years since this moment, the King has tacked on nearly sixteen hundred more points in the postseason placing him far and away. For some perspective, Stephen Curry isn’t even halfway to LeBron and Kevin Durant (the nearest active player) is more than 3,000 point below.

Congratulations to LeBron. One of the two (or three or four) greatest players of all time*

*Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar may have something to say about “greatness.”

