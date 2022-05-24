Spurs Give to offer three free youth programs this summer

Spurs Give has a trio of summer programs for children ages five and up: a reading challenge, STEM soccer camps and coding camps. The three free programs promise to keep kids engaged throughout the summer, offering learning through fun educational activities.

Summer Reading Challenge

“The third annual Spurs Give Summer Reading Challenge is open to five to 14-year-old kids and promotes continued engagement in literacy development throughout the summer months. During this virtual, eight-week challenge, kids will dive into their books and log the number of minutes they spend reading. Participants who log their minutes-read by the end of the challenge have a chance to win San Antonio FC (SAFC) tickets, Spurs swag bags and more. The summer reading challenge takes place from June 13 –August 8.”

Registration opens May 18 – June 10.

Science of Soccer Summer Camp with SAFC

“Kids in grades four to eight will be provided hands-on, project based and social emotional learning during three, one-week summer camps. Spurs Give is partnering with Science of Sport to offer this camp to 60 students per week. Campers will participate in physical activity and science, technology, engineering and math learning activities. The program uses soccer-based examples to improve campers’ academic performance and interest in STEM education. All campers will also have the opportunity to attend an SAFC soccer game.”

Science of Soccer Summer Camp at the STAR Complex/Toyota Field from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

- July 11 – July 15

- July 18 – July 22

- July 25 – July 29

Registration opens June 4 – July 8

Spurs Give Summer Coding Camp

“Kids grades K – 12 can join Youth Code Jam in this virtual camp that has attracted students from across the country each summer. This one-week coding camp kicks off on August 1. Beginners will take part in introductory sessions led by Youth Code Jam computer programmers using MIT’s Scratch technology. Scratch is one of the largest coding communities for children. Campers will be able to tap into their creative sides to explore coding, challenge themselves and more. Materials are provided in both English and Spanish, with live virtual sessions held in English.”

Registration opens June 27 – July 29.

