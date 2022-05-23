More Spurs camps available for children of all ages

School’s just about out. What are you going to do with your kids all summer?

Spurs Sports Academy’s summer basketball camps come equipped with coaching from the renowned Spurs staff as well as guest appearances. There are options open for boys and girls of all ages and skill levels, and everyone gets to play.

Coyote Camp introduces the game of basketball in a competitive, fun environment for beginner level boys and girls ages 6-12.

introduces the game of basketball in a competitive, fun environment for beginner level boys and girls ages 6-12. Spurs Player Camps provide training to boys and girls ages 6-13 years old, focusing on building a strong foundation for the game.

provide training to boys and girls ages 6-13 years old, focusing on building a strong foundation for the game. Skills Training Camps help develop top-notch skills in a competitive environment. Campers will learn how great players think, practice and play for ages 6-13 in Austin and 9-18 in San Antonio.

help develop top-notch skills in a competitive environment. Campers will learn how great players think, practice and play for ages 6-13 in Austin and 9-18 in San Antonio. Spurs Overnight Camp provides the ultimate basketball camp experience, offering high-level competition and intense skill work for ages 9-18, ages may vary based on camp session.

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

Register for all of these camps and more HERE.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.