Spurs fan perspective Luka Doncic vs. Stephen Curry

Yesterday we discussed the attributes of bringing either Jayson Tatum or Jimmy Butler to your team. For what it’s worth, I think (hindsight being 20/20) that the Spurs should have traded Kawhi Leonard for Jimmy Butler in the summer of 2018.

That said, now, in this moment, I think Jayson Tatum has more potential as well a Spursy personae.

What about the Western Conference superstars- Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time and instantly makes any team marketable, watchable, and a contender. One the flip, he is 34-years-old and has peaked. He’s also injury-prone which is possibly the only tarnish (ignoring Finals MVP trophies) on an otherwise unworldly career.

Luka Doncic is 23 and loaded with potential, a true generational player for the Dallas Mavericks. As a fan, don’t enjoy his constant whining to the referees. Small price to pay for a title, if he can get the team there.

Who would you chase down for you non-Spurs team?

Who would be the best fit in San Antonio?

