Evaluating the best prospects at the backend of the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

The San Antonio Spurs are officially locked into the ninth overall pick after the ping pong balls sealed their fate at the Draft Lottery. PATFO may have lost the sweepstakes for a top-four selection and a guaranteed chance to add Chet Holmgren or Paolo Banchero to their roster, but there should be plenty of promising prospects within their range.

The class of 2022 is home to an abundance of talented forwards that fill a positional need while offering intriguing upside on both sides of the court. PATFO are in the perfect position to snag someone that takes a tumble on draft day, but they also own the assets to pursue their favorite player with an aggressive trade into earlier parts of the lottery.

Richard Stayman of Mavs Draft sits down with Noah Magaro-George and Damien Bartonek to evaluate Jalen Duren, AJ Griffin, and Keegan Murray on this edition of Alamo City Limits.