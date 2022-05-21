Spurs fan perspective Jimmy Butler vs. Jayson Tatum

I hope you all are enjoying the Eastern Conference Finals as much as I am. Honestly, I was hoping for closer, nail-biting games, but watching the superior play of one team as they dominate is an interesting alternative.

So here’s today’s question — if you worked in the front office of an NBA team (not the San Antonio Spurs) and both Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler were up for free agency and the asking price was equivalent, who would you pursue? And why?

Now, Spurs version of the question — which one of these players would be a better fit in San Antonio? Culturally, within the group of players currently on the roster, the city itself...

Looking forward to your thoughts in the discussion.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.