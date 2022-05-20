Derrick White becomes a dad

My daughter was born in new York City. She doesn’t know that because ten days after her birth she was in a car on her way to San Antonio.

Point is she’s a Texan and in her mind, it is undisputed. She does not identify as a New Yorker. I don’t think she really knows.

Caroline Teague reported that former Spurs guard left Miami to be back with his wife as she gave birth to their child.

Former Spur Derrick White will not be playing in game 2 with the Celtics tonight due to personal reasons- his wife is reportedly in labor. Congratulations to Derrick White and his family on their new blessing . — Carolina Teague (@carolinateague_) May 19, 2022

He ended up missing Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics’ Derrick White out for Game 2 vs. Heat for birth of child. https://t.co/FHOxC1IM6I — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 19, 2022

My question is — will this child know the journey to life began in San Antonio? And will this be enough to lead to a life-long Spurs fan? Or is it more likely this child will be donning Celtic green before too long?

If the Boston Celtics hoist the Larry O’Brien next month, the answer is inevitable.

Congratulations to Derrick White and his family.

