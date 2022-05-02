Breaking down the best guards in the backend of the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

The San Antonio Spurs are only two weeks out from learning where they will pick in the 2022 NBA Draft as they have landed in the lottery for the third consecutive season. Although they have a 20.3% chance at securing the number one overall pick, PATFO will probably find themselves picking ninth for the first time in franchise history.

The Silver and Black have selected Devin Vassell, Tre Jones, Josh Primo, and Joe Wieskamp in back-to-back drafts. But that might not deter them from adding another guard to bolster their backcourt, especially if Johnny Davis, Shaedon Sharpe, or Bennedict Mathurin are still on the board when the good guys are on the clock.

Corey Tulaba of No Ceilings jumps on the mic with Noah Magaro-George and Damien Bartonek to break down Johnny Davis, Shaedon Sharpe, and Bennedict Mathurin on this edition of Alamo City Limits.