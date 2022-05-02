Spurs fans weigh in on the Eastern Conference Semifinals

Well, it should come as no surprise that the eight remaining teams in the NBA Playoffs are the top four seeds in each conference. That said, the competition is going to get tighter in the next round and since our beloved Spurs are not in this season’s title run, we can at least have some fun choosing sides.

The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks stole home court advantage from the Boston Celtics.

Who are you rooting for- Giannis and company or former Spurs Ime and Derrick White?

Poll Who are you rooting for? Milwaukee Bucks

Boston Celtics vote view results 61% Milwaukee Bucks (36 votes)

38% Boston Celtics (23 votes) 59 votes total Vote Now

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article or to just talk about the games going on during any given night. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.