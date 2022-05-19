Report: The Spurs have conducted a pre-draft interview with Tari Eason

The San Antonio Spurs conducted a pre-draft interview with LSU forward Tari Eason on Wednesday, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

Tari Eason said Spurs interviewed him yesterday: “I see their player development and how they do things and I really like them as a team. They’ve been on my radar for a while.” pic.twitter.com/aNvdKpELUt — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) May 19, 2022

Eason averaged 16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game for the Tigers as the life force of their second unit. The Seattle native earned All-SEC First Team and SEC Sixth Man of the Year honors.

The 21-year-old sophomore is one of 83 players participating in the NBA Draft Combine this week in Chicago. He is also among the 283 early entry candidates for the Class of 2022.

Eason had an up-and-down freshman season at Cincinnati but enjoyed a surprise breakout year under head coach Will Wade as he bloomed into a potential lottery prospect.

The six-nine slasher has legitimate two-way upside and enough baseline skills to contribute to the Silver and Black from day one. PATFO should be ecstatic if Eason is still on the board inside the late lottery.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 at 7 PM CT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN and ABC will televise the first round, and the second round will air exclusively on ESPN.