Report: The Spurs have conducted a pre-draft interview with Jeremy Sochan

The San Antonio Spurs hosted a pre-draft interview with Baylor freshman Jeremy Sochan, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

Jeremy Sochan said he interviewed with the Spurs and said it was “crazy” shaking hands with Manu. “Great energy,” he said of his session with Brian Wright & Co. “They we’re all very cool.” pic.twitter.com/HAaUDx1s20 — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) May 19, 2022

Sochan averaged 9.2 points, 56.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game as a staple off the bench for the Bears. He took home Big 12 All-Freshman and Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year honors.

The 18-year-old forward is among the 83 players participating in the NBA Draft Combine this week in Chicago. He is also one of the 283 early entry candidates for the Class of 2022.

The Polish prospect gradually rose on draft boards throughout the season as he displayed unusual defensive versatility and playmaking chops inside a six-nine 230-pound frame.

Sochan is a high-floor high-upside lottery target that plugs in at a position of need for PATFO. Though his three-point shooting is shoddy, perhaps an extended period with Chip Engelland could improve his stroke.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 at 7 PM CT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN and ABC will televise the first round, and the second round will air exclusively on ESPN.