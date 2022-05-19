Report: The Spurs have conducted a pre-draft interview with Johnny Davis

The San Antonio Spurs conducted a pre-draft interview with Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis on Wednesday, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

Johnny Davis, who interviewed with the Spurs on Wednesday, on the possibility of them taking him at No. 9: "Obviously, playing under coach Popovich, the most famous coach in NBA history, is something I would really want to happen." — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) May 19, 2022

Davis averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for the Badgers while earning All-American First Team, Jerry West Award, All-Big Ten First Team, and Big Ten Player of the Year honors.

The 20-year-old sophomore is one of 83 players participating in the NBA Draft Combine this week in Chicago. He is also among the 283 early entry candidates for the Class of 2022.

The six-five swingman cemented himself as a possible top-ten pick after shouldering immense offensive responsibility while frequently defending the best perimeter player.

Though the Silver and Black have a somewhat crowded backcourt, Davis is a fascinating prospect as someone who could provide Gregg Popovich with a sparkplug in the starting lineup or off the bench.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 at 7 PM CT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN and ABC will televise the first round, and the second round will air exclusively on ESPN.