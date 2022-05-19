Eastern Conference Finals through the Spurs-lens

The Boston Celtics played a solid first half in Miami the other night but were unable to maintain for forty-eight minutes and now find themselves down 0-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

They were also short Al Horford and Marcus Smart. Will that be the case tonight?

Same questions still linger- who are you rooting for?

Poll Who are you rooting for in the Eastern Conference Finals? Miami Heat

Boston Celtics vote view results 26% Miami Heat (5 votes)

73% Boston Celtics (14 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

And despite who you want to see advance to the 2022 NBA Finals, is the team you are backing the team you believe will win?

Poll Who do you think will advance to the NBA Finals? Still the Heat

Same as who I am rooting for - the Boston Celtics

Want the Heat, but it’s going to be Boston

Celtics have my support, but they will not overcome the Miami Heat vote view results 26% Still the Heat (5 votes)

52% Same as who I am rooting for - the Boston Celtics (10 votes)

0% Want the Heat, but it’s going to be Boston (0 votes)

21% Celtics have my support, but they will not overcome the Miami Heat (4 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals tips off tonight at 7:30 p.m. CST on ESPN. Enjoy and share your thought in the comment section.

