Western Conference Finals through Spurs-colored glasses

The Western Conference Finals begins tonight. The Golden State Warriors, who spent the second half of the last decade dominating the NBA and maintaining a stranglehold on Finals appearances, are taking on the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors took a pummeling from the Memphis Grizzlies in an elimination game, but returned to knock out the Ja Morant-less Grit and Grind Grizzlies.

The Mavericks appeared beat after two games in their series against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns, but treated the series as a true best of seven. In the end, they embarrassed the Suns on the own home court in Game 7.

For Spurs fans, the Mavs represent a Texas rivalry. But for many of us, the Warriors still represent a Death Star dominance.

So, Spurs fans, who are you rooting for?

Poll Who do you want to see win the Western Conference Finals? Golden State Warriors

Dallas Mavericks vote view results 45% Golden State Warriors (11 votes)

54% Dallas Mavericks (13 votes) 24 votes total Vote Now

And who do you think will win? Is it different from who you are rooting for?

Poll Who do you actually see winning? Still the Warriors

Rooting for Mavs, but the Warriors will advance

Rooting for Mavs, and they will be in the NBA Finals

Rooting for Warriors, but they won’t stop the Mavericks vote view results 48% Still the Warriors (12 votes)

28% Rooting for Mavs, but the Warriors will advance (7 votes)

16% Rooting for Mavs, and they will be in the NBA Finals (4 votes)

8% Rooting for Warriors, but they won’t stop the Mavericks (2 votes) 25 votes total Vote Now

What do you expect to see? Share in the comments.

Enjoy the series. Game starts at 8:00 p.m. CST on TNT.

