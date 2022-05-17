The Spurs will pick 9th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery has come and gone, and the lottery ball gods decided to leave the Spurs in the position they were most favored to pick: 9th overall. They stood a slight chance of falling behind that or roughly a 20% chance of jumping to the top four, neither of which happened.

The only team to get an “upset” draw and rise to the top four was the Sacramento Kings, who jumped from 7th to 4th. The Orlando Magic got the top overall pick, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

As of today, the Spurs also have the 20th overall pick via the Toronto Raptors and the Thaddeus Young Trade and the 25th pick from the Boston Celtics via the Derrick White trade. They will also pick 38th overall in the second round with a pick acquired from the Lakers, while the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired the 39th pick from the Spurs.

The NBA Draft will take place on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.