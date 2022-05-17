Happy birthday to Tony Parker

Today, the San Antonio Spurs superstar French guard celebrates his 40th birthday. Good thing for him he had his mid-life crisis in his 20s.

Tony’s long and storied career with the Spurs involved four titles including taking the MVP honors in 2007.

In addition, Tony made six All-Star appearances, two FIBA Europe Player of the Year, and a FIBA EuroBasket MVP. Known nationally and internationally, Tony Parker seldom took a season off as he played nearly year-round.

Parker almost made it as a Spurs lifer, but after taking a backseat to the developing Dejounte Murray, Parker finished his career in Charlotte under his idol Michael Jordan.

Parker’s #9 was retired November 11, 2019 after a Spurs home game.

He has since released a book Beyond All Of My Dreams that chronicles his career both on and off court. There was also a Netflix documentary The Final Shot that mirrored much of his story.

He can still be seen sitting on the sidelines of the AT&T Center enjoying a Spurs home game from time to time. Our dear friend is never far away.

Happy birthday, Tony.

