Report: The Spurs have conducted a pre-draft workout with Jalen Wilson

The San Antonio Spurs conducted a pre-draft workout with Kansas small forward Jalen Wilson, per Jordan Guskey of The Topeka Capital-Journal.

Guskey also reported Wilson worked out for the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks. He also has plans to work out for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wilson averaged 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game as the third option for the Jayhawks before declaring for the NBA Draft. He is among the 283 early entry candidates for the Class of 2022.

The 21-year-old redshirt sophomore was an essential part of the starting rotation for Hall of Fame head coach Bill Self as he won his second NCAA National Championship with the program.

The six-eight swiss army knife established himself as a potential second-round target a season ago, and he sustained his draft stock after another solid campaign in which he earned All-Big-12 Third Team Honors.

Jalen Wilson is one of 44 prospects attending the G League Elite Camp in Chicago from May 16-17. He logged a game-high 18 points during the first scrimmage earlier today.

18PTS 6REB 4 3PM



Jalen Wilson is here to make his mark!! Check out the @KUHoops alum’s highlights!! ⬇️ #EliteCamp pic.twitter.com/We8RH0xPKr — NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 16, 2022

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 at 7 PM CT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN and ABC will televise the first round, and the second round will air exclusively on ESPN.