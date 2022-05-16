Manu Ginoboli is being immortalized in his home country via mural art

Argentinian-based artist Maximiliano Bagnasco celebrated native Manu in a mural among NBA greats Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Allen Iverson and Stephen Curry on a mural.

The artist, who has 207 thousand Instagram followers, shared video with his fans.

The future hall-of-famer spent his entire career in San Antonio and was an integral part of four of the San Antonio Spurs championships.

In addition, he led his native Argentina to Olympic gold in Men’s Basketball in 2004.

His #20 jersey was retired by the Spurs and hangs in the rafters of the AT&T Center.

Manu currently serves on the Spurs staff as a special advisor.

