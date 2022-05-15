Spurs hiring for AT&T Center and Toyota Field

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is hosting a job fair at the AT&T Center Tuesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. SS&E is searching for 200 part-time employees for sports, entertainment and music events taking place at both the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.

On the spot positions are available to applicants. Benefits such as flexible scheduling, employee referral program, and fan shop discounts are also available. Staff at the AT&T Center are part of the SS&E family and as a part of their role, have the opportunity to play a part in a diverse range of concerts, family events and Spurs games.

Part Time Opportunities Include

Fan operations representatives (ushers, greeters, ticket takers)

Guest services representatives

Building operations crew members

50/50 Raffle representatives

Event security guards

SAFC security guards

Incident report writers

Building security guards

“Interested candidates must be available to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends and holidays at Toyota Field and/or AT&T Center, including concerts, events and games for the summer through the 2022-23 San Antonio Spurs season.”

For quicker response, visit the SS&E Careers Site or text “FAMILY” to 97211. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

