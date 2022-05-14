Sign you child up for Spurs Skills Training camp

The heat is rising, school’s letting out, and that means only one thing — it’s time for Spurs Sports Academy’s summer basketball camps. Camps include special guest appearances and professional coaching staff. With options open for boys and girls of all ages and skill levels, there are multiple opportunities to play. The first is June 6-10 in San Antonio.

Skills Training Camp

June 6th-10th

Boys & Girls 9-18

San Antonio

Skills Training Camps help develop top-notch skills in a competitive environment. Campers will learn how great players think.

Register HERE.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article or to just talk about the games going on during any given night. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.