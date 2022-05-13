Report: The Spurs have conducted a pre-draft workout with Terquavion Smith

The San Antonio Spurs hosted North Carolina State freshman Terquavion Smith for a pre-draft workout, per Brandon Simberg of Busting Brackets.

Simberg also reports Smith was part of a group the Spurs brought in this Tuesday, including Moussa Diabate, Harrison Ingram, Tyrese Martin, Pete Nance, and Drew Peterson.

Pounding the Rock has further intel that Overtime Elite forward Dominick Barlow worked out for San Antonio on Tuesday.

Smith averaged 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game during his freshman season for the Wolfpack as their second-leading scorer next to fellow NBA prospect Dereon Seabron.

Despite a disappointing season that saw North Carolina State finish 11-21, the six-three combo guard exceeded expectations on his way to earning ACC All-Freshman honors.

ESPN ranked Terquavion as the 96th-best high school recruit in the class of 2021, but he quickly fostered NBA interest with his self-creation ability and three-level scoring potential.

Smith declared for the draft as an early entry candidate, which means he has until June 13 to withdraw his name from the pool to retain his college eligibility and return to North Carolina State.

The 175-pound playmaker has lottery caliber talent but is unlikely to come off the board until the end of the first round because of inefficient scoring and a lack of consistent high-end facilitating flashes.

Should the 19-year-old Greenville native remain in the draft, PATFO would be hard-pressed to pass on him with the 25th pick. Though he doesn’t fill a positional need, his ceiling makes him worth a flyer.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 at 7 PM CT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN and ABC will televise the first round, and the second round will air exclusively on ESPN.