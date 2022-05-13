Spurs unveil new logo for 50th Anniversary season

The 2022-23 season will be a historic occasion for one particular NBA franchise. It will mark the 50th anniversary since the ABA Dallas Chaparrals moved south down IH-35 to become the team we all know and love today: the San Antonio Spurs.

As a result, the Spurs will be commemorating the occasion in part with a special logo, featuring the classic Silver and Black Spur overlaid by a “50” for 50 years, “Est. 1973”, and five stars symbolizing their five championships, all outlined in a gold border.

For 50 years, moments turned to memories in San Antonio as two colors became revered.



The celebration begins this fall and continues all season long!#Spurs50 | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/nYzRv2hDlC — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 13, 2022

The Spurs culture has long been synonymous with winning in sports. They have only missed the postseason eight times in their 49-year history, and from 1999 to 2017, they won at least 50 games an NBA-record 18 seasons in a row (which included all five of their championships), and in 2019 they tied the 76ers for an NBA-record 22 straight playoff appearances. They also hold the NBA’s highest all-time winning percentage at 62.1 percent (Lakers are second at 59.6%) and are the only franchise with a winning record against every other team in the league.

Even though they are in rebuilding mode at the moment, the Spurs hope to return to their winning ways soon, and they’re on the right track with a star point guard in Dejounte Murray, plenty of young talent to work with, and three first round draft picks. Hopefully the Spurs will return to their winning ways soon, and what better year to bust their three-year playoff drought than while celebrating the team’s 50th Anniversary?