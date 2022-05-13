Report: The Spurs have conducted a pre-draft workout with Moussa Diabate

The San Antonio Spurs hosted a pre-draft workout with Michigan forward Moussa Diabate on Tuesday, per Brandon Simberg of Busting Brackets.

The Indiana Pacers also announced they are bringing in Diabate for a pre-draft workout on Friday.

Diabate averaged 9.0 points and 6.0 boards per game during his freshman season for the Wolverines, earning Big Ten All-Freshman honors as a full-time starter for a team that advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

The spindly French forward was the 13th ranked high school recruit in the class of 2021, and while he fell short of expectations, an uncanny blend of length, mobility, and fluidity is tantalizing for NBA front offices.

Diabate will unquestionably be a project player, though he might offer the Silver and Black a low-risk, high-reward upside gamble with their second-round pick (38th overall).

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 at 7 PM CT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN and ABC will televise the first round, and the second round will air exclusively on ESPN.