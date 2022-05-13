Rooting for the Boston Celtics

The picture says it all. My favorite recent Spurs player (tied with like six current Spurs players) with one of the best Spurs assistant coaches to get his shot at the big time. Take off the green and make it silver & black, I’m a happy camper.

To be fair, last year I rooted for the Milwaukee Bucks. I appreciate Giannis Antetokounmpo on multiple levels including bringing his talent to a smaller market and sticking with them while they developed. Plus, Bryn Forbes was in Cream City, and I’ve been an avid fan of his since his college days.

But, in my opinion, the Celtics have also been developing and have two franchise cornerstone players in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Al Horford’s renaissance has been a treat.

That said, it was a tough call, and I’m not the only one as the voting on who Pounders were rooting for (I checked, this one was “rooting,” not “who do you think will win”) was separated by a lone vote.

Milwaukee made a ridiculous comeback in the fourth anchored by their MVP superstar. Now they get to make an attempt to close-out on their own home court in front of their fans.

I’m hoping the Celtics steal the game, push it to a game seven, and keep the high-intensity postseason going.

