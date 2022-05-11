Report: The Spurs have conducted a pre-draft workout with Harrison Ingram

The San Antonio Spurs hosted Stanford freshman Harrison Ingram for a pre-draft workout on Tuesday, per Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers.

Got @Harrisoniingram to confirm he worked out for the San Antonio Spurs yesterday.



He says “It was my first NBA workout and loved the energy of the staff and all the drills.” — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) May 11, 2022

Pounding the Rock learned this was the first team workout for Ingram and that he felt his experience with the organization went smoothly.

“I loved the energy of the staff and all the drills,” Ingram said. “I felt like I played really well and showed improvements in my game.”

The 19-year-old forward averaged 10.5 points, 6.7 boards, and 3.0 assists per game during his lone go-round with the Cardinals before declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft as an early entry candidate on March 30.

Despite Stanford finishing with a modest 16-16 record last season, Ingram cemented himself as a potential late first-round target while winning Pac-12 Rookie of the Year and earning Pac-12 All-Freshman honors.

The Dallas native has an exceptional feel as a playmaker packaged into a 230-pound league-ready frame. PATFO have three first-round selections, and Ingram could be a sensible option for their 20th or 25th pick.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 at 7 PM CT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN and ABC will televise the first round, and the second round will air exclusively on ESPN.