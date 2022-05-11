Evaluating the best forwards at the backend of the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

The San Antonio Spurs are less than one week away from the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery and finding out where the ping pong balls place them in the pecking order for June 23rd. While they own a 20.3% chance of securing a top-four pick and a shot at Chet Holmgren or Paolo Banchero, they will likely end up with the ninth overall selection.

The Silver and Black have gone with a guard inside the lottery of each of the last two drafts. And they enter another offseason with a pronounced hole at power forward next to Jakob Poeltl. For all we know, PATFO could be eyeing another swingman, but there will be plenty of promising combo forwards when the good guys step up to the plate.

Keandre of Hoop Intellect hops on the mic with Noah Magaro-George and Damien Bartonek to break down the trio of Tari Eason, Kendall Brown, and Jeremy Sochan on this episode of Alamo City Limits.