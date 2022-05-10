Report: The Spurs have conducted a pre-draft workout with Dominick Barlow

The San Antonio Spurs conducted a pre-draft workout with Overtime Elite power forward Dominick Barlow on Tuesday morning.

The 18-year-old averaged 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds on .530/.339/.764 shooting splits across 25 games for Team Overtime.

Barlow signed with Overtime Elite, a groundbreaking professional league that affords prep players an alternative route to the NBA outside of NCAA and G League Ignite basketball.

The former three-star recruit passed on scholarship offers from renowned programs such as Kansas, Florida, Syracuse, Iowa, Ohio State, Nebraska, Pittsburg, and South Carolina.

As a byproduct of playing professionally and turning 19 before the end of the year, Barlow is auto-eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The NBA announced Barlow as one of 76 players invited to the 2022 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. The event will run from May 16-22.

Most draft experts anticipate Barlow to come off the board in the second round, though the six-nine frontcourt prospect could boost his stock with a strong showing in workouts or scrimmages.

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29 at 7 PM CST at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN and ABC will televise the first round, and the second round will air exclusively on ESPN.