Stephen Curry hits 500th playoff 3-pointer

Stephen Curry is arguably the best shooter the NBA has ever seen. He makes circus-style shots look effortless. He has a comprehension of the game unmatched by any player. He’s so good you forget how impressive a shooter Klay Thompson is.

The two-time MVP and three-time NBA Champion his his 500th 3-point shot last night in front of a hometown crowd, making him the first in NBA history to hit the mark.

Curry has amassed impressive personal accolades, but since basketball is a team sport, I’d be willing to bet he’s most happy to come from behind and take a 3-1 lead in the series over the Memphis Grizzlies last night.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article or to just talk about the games going on during any given night. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.