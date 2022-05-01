This is the postseason of Chris Paul

In the Phoenix Suns’ closeout game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Chris Paul went 14-of-14 from the floor, a feat never before recording in the NBA post-seeaon.

Afterwards Paul was a bit emotional about the performance.

Earlier in the broadcast, sideline reporter Allie LaForce shared how Chris Paul’s presence in New Orleans helped the team from being relocated after low attendance in the post-Katrina era. For those who might not remember, Paul was drafted by the New Orleans Hornets. His vocalization and support for the community has kept him beloved, which could be seen in his interactions throughout the game.

For years, Paul had been the focus of much scrutiny for his inability to lead his team into the finals. A mix of injury (his and teammates) and unfortunate closeouts had kept the future first-ballet Hall of Famer on the outside looking in.

But last season he showed basketball fans the world over that his primary focus and skill set makes a team...ANY TEAM...and the players surrounding him better. Having Chris Paul on your team increases wins and elevates your entire team.

The New Orleans Pelicans, who in a non-play-in tournament world would have otherwise been on vacation, nearly pushed the Suns to a game 7 in the their series. What should have been a sweep had the appearance of a combative series.

And that is when the real Chris Paul stands up.

In addition to the 14-of-14, which by the way ended up being his season high 33 points, Paul dished 8 dimes and nabbed 5 boards. He wasn’t leaving anything to chance as his season was on the line, and the soon to be 37-year-old is not getting any younger. that said, he proved, once again, that he has more than enough in the tank to guide the Suns deep into the post season.

Last year’s NBA Finals was exciting, and it was great to see two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo bring the Larry O’Brien to Milwaukee. But...

Is it me, or does this just feel like the Suns year? Will Chris Paul finally have his cake after eating it for seventeen years?

Spurs fans know not to count him out. Will the rest of the basketball viewing fans recognize?

