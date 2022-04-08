What to expect when the Spurs face the Pelicans in the play-in tournament

The San Antonio Spurs have officially punched their ticket into the play-in tournament after capitalizing on a favorable late-season schedule to boot the Los Angeles Lakers out of the playoff picture altogether. While Gregg Popovich and company still have time to secure the ninth seed, they have reserved their first-round game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

This matchup will be the fifth time these familiar divisional foes have met this season, but both teams could be fully healthy for this go-round. Zion Williamson has started full-court workouts, Brandon Ingram is recovering from a nagging hamstring injury, and Dejounte Murray is nearing a return from a lengthy bout with an upper respiratory illness.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me for this episode of Alamo City Limits to preview the play-in and break down the excellent play of Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Tre Jones, and Zach Collins.