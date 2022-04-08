Open Thread: Spurs Fans React Positively To Postseason Chances

With a 7-3 record in their last ten games (and two very near misses against playoff teams in the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves), the San Antonio Spurs are surging their way into the postseason conversation, and the uptick in play has not gone unnoticed.

Still, there’s been a lot of debate as of late as to the Spurs chances, and the best course of action when approaching a number of play-in scenarios, so I thought I’d conduct an informal poll to see exactly how Spurs fans are feeling about the situation.

So, if you could give me your predictions for the upcoming Spurs post-season (pre-post-season?) in one tweet, what would they be? — Devon Birdsong (@DevonBirdsong) April 7, 2022

The results ranged from the (lovably) overly-optimistic:

To the cheerfully pragmatic:

To every other flavor on the menu:

Most of the responses seemed to be pretty positive though, which is quite the turnaround from the (understandably) gloomy atmosphere hanging over most of the season. It seems like a lot of people feel like the Spurs are finally starting to put it all together!

What are your thoughts, Pounders? Sound off in the thread below!

