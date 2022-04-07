San Antonio vs. Minnesota, Final Score: Spurs’ late rally not enough in 127-121 loss to Timberwolves

The San Antonio Spurs fell on the road to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, 127-121, hurting the Silver and Black’s chances of moving up to the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference play-in.

All five of the Spurs’ starter finished the night in double-digits, along with three bench players, led by Keldon Johnson with 20 points and Devin Vassell with 18. The team struggled to contain Anthony Edwards on defense, though, who hung a career-high 49 points.

San Antonio likely would’ve lost by more, but Minnesota nearly played itself out of the game by trying to get Edwards to 50 points. Edwards took every shot down the stretch, most of them awful looks, and the Spurs cut it all the way down to a two-score game with possession of the ball. San Antonio couldn’t pull off the rally, but Matt Bonner put it best in the postgame show: it was an “insult to the Basketball Gods.”

Observations